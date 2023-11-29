Frontrunners ECAB credit success to all-round ability in ABAVA Business Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

ECAB stand out as the only team this season in the ABAVA Business League to have a spotless run having won nine games in as many matches. Displaying their supremacy game after game, most matches they played were won by 2-0 margins.

Coach Farida Carr attributed the success of the team to the collective effort put out each match. She said that they are privileged to have strong foundation players who are seasoned volleyball players and, due to the nature of the league, it had been a tremendous benefit to the side.

Being a strong contender for the title for the past four years, the bank team has gotten its mix of players correctly this season. Players such as Tia Walker and Tamar Seaman have played fluid roles on the coach’s behalf occasionally where they would switch from playing positions of set, attack, defence or service when needed.

“The ECAB volleyball team has been a strong contender in the business league for the past three or four years,” Carr said.

“Last year … we made it to the finals but came in second. But I think what is happening now is that we’re gelling more, we’re learning how each other play on the court, and we’re making adjustments accordingly, depending on the teams that we’re playing. And I think that has been a strong contribution to our success for this year.”

Apart from the foundation players that they possess, outside players, Jamari James and Dwight Bonney who possess a higher level of skills have also helped to boost the team, assisting in its success.

Carr is hoping that her team continues in its rich vein of form and finish the preliminary matches unbeaten before heading into the knockout stages next week.