From Virtual DJ to the Big Apple, DJ Tenny continues to blaze a path forward

These days you can’t see a flyer for a fete or party and not see DJ Tenny’s name featured on the line-up.

Whether you are a fan or not of his style of play, one cannot deny that Tanez ‘DJ Tenny’ Richards is one of the country’s rising young talents in that field.

The 26-year-old Cedar Grove resident always had a passion for music but truly fell in love with the idea of becoming a disc-jockey after watching others perform.

“Every party I used to attend growing up, you would always find me right by the DJ booth watching along. Then I was introduced to a DJ software called Virtual DJ by Gavin ‘Goofy’ March, and from there he gave me my first set of songs and taught me how to use the programme,” Richards explained.

Richards started playing at school dances before working his way up to not only hosting his own show on the popular radio station Hitz FM, but to also being featured at the nation’s top fetes throughout the year.

The St Joseph’s Academy graduate has now taken his brand outside of the 268, playing in countries like Barbados, Montserrat and New York City.

“It was always something I knew I could have made a job out of but I still want to accomplish other things like business entrepreneurship,” he said.

It is because of his rising success that he is encouraging others to get involved in the sector.

Meanwhile, his hope is to continue “making a name for himself internationally”.

In fact, the name DJ Tenny will be flooding the streets in the coming days as he is set to perform in New York City this weekend at a number of events to mark Labour Day, including ‘100% Local’ which is being organised by Antiguans and Barbudans in the diaspora.

Interested persons can book DJ Tenny by contacting his management team at +1 268 724-6537 or emailing [email protected].