From Queen of Carnival to the Queen of ‘flying dresses’: Terri Ann Richardson speaks on new fashion venture

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

When we hear the name Terri Ann Richardson, almost instantly our minds click to memories of the bubbly, bright-smiled winner of the 2003 Queen of Carnival competition, as well as the Jaycees contest.

But Richardson, who is now embarking on a new business venture is hoping to let women in Antigua and Barbuda feel just as much as the queens they truly are through the ‘flying dress’ experience.

The growing international tourism trend sees women become a part of a once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot, with brightly coloured dresses that mimic the action of flying.

It is a tourism product in countries like Greece and Dubai, and it is now even offered in the Caribbean in countries like Aruba and Jamaica.

“However, Majestic Flying Dress would be the first and only of its kind in Antigua and Barbuda. Clients can look forward to more than just a photoshoot,” Richardson said.

While the photos could very well be edited for any high fashion magazine, the experience, just like those across the world, are affordable for the every-day working woman who wants to feel empowered and beautiful for any special occasion.

“We offer an exclusive experience to ensure our clients feel like the majestic beings they were destined to be. The memories are captured by our official photographer, the talented Zoe Richards of Zoe J Richards Photography, and the amazing team at ARC Signature who provides video and drone services. Clients can also trust us to assist with providing additional services including an assistant on location, makeup and props to complete their exclusive flying dress experience,” Richardson said.

She explained just how she came up with the idea for this high-fashion experience.

“I had been searching for an idea for a business that provides a service for some time. After having a conversation with a friend who was considering booking a flying dress experience on a trip to a neighbouring island, I decided to bring the experience to our shores.

“I have always been a fan of the flying dress photos myself, and I was able to afford myself the opportunity to create and revel in the experience. I now look forward to doing the same for other women who wish for a similar experience,” she explained.

Majestic Flying Dress is a fairly new venture, having only been officially launched last month, but the Antigua Girls High School alumna has big plans for the business.

“So far, there has been some level of interest. Our social media following has been gradually growing, and we are currently in the process of finalising our first official booking. The types of shoots we offer are anniversary, engagement, birthday, vacation, group, graduation, and maternity just to name a few.

“I hope that the business becomes a major part of our tourism product. Whenever Flying Dress is mentioned, I would love for Antigua’s name to be among the most popular countries offering the experience, [right alongside] Greece and Dubai,” Richardson added.

Richardson, whose main occupation is as a banker at ACB Caribbean, did admit that it hasn’t been easy juggling everyday life with her entrepreneurial aspirations, but mentioned that she would never discourage anyone from following dreams.

“I wouldn’t discourage anyone from getting involved in this avenue, or from venturing into the entrepreneurial field. My advice for anyone who is an aspiring entrepreneur is to find what you love and are good at, and get started! Put a plan in place, do your research, get a mentor if necessary, accept feedback, and celebrate every win, no matter how small,” she said.

Potential clients can request more information and complete a booking via linktr.ee/majesticflydressanu.

They can also find Majestic Flying Dress on all major social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Terri Ann Richardson is the brainchild behind bringing this trend to Antigua and Barbuda.