Friends of MSJMC donates almost $30K in equipment to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) extends gratitude to the Friends of Mount St John’s Medical Centre (FoMSJMC) for the recent donation of infusion pumps valued at almost $30,000. The equipment will be utilised in the hospital’s Oncology Unit, a release said.

Infusion pumps are modern medical devices that are used when administering intravenous therapy. Their use enables complete control of the correct dosage of drugs and solutions, which reduces the possibility of errors in therapy and contributes to the improvement of treatment quality, all of which results in faster recovery of patients. These pumps are used in nearly all areas of a hospital.

“This is what we do,” said Dwayna Derrick, President of Friends of MSJMC. “And we do it with the help of the community. Every ticket sold helps to fund vital medical equipment. Our volunteers are thrilled that their efforts coupled with the support from the public, can raise this level of funds so that the hospital can continue to provide the best level of care to our community.”

The funds utilised for the donation were raised through the charity’s annual ‘Tickle Me Pink’ fundraiser held in October during breast cancer awareness month.

Dr Hanybal Yazigi, SLBMC Oncology Department Chair expressed gratitude to the Friends of MSJMC for the donated equipment.

“It is good to have partners who care as much as we do for the safety of our patients and the success of their treatment journey—And that is what we have in the Friends of MSJMC. Their continued support extended to our hospital is a demonstration of their commitment to healthcare in Antigua & Barbuda, and we are honored to be a beneficiary of such compassion. The infusion pumps, which are essential for the care we provide in our oncology unit will allow us to more safely deliver much needed fluids, nutrients, medicine, and even blood to our patients,” Dr Yazigi said.

According to Tahvorn George, SLBMC Biomedical Engineer; “The infusion pumps which we were able to secure because of this donation are of the best quality. They are newer, smart models that are easier to use and offer many safety features such as a library of medications with dosing guidelines to ensure safe intravenous medication use by preventing over and under dosing.

“These pumps also provide UV-protection for IV lines, which means our nurses will no longer have to come up with makeshift provisions to protect light-sensitive medications. And, as a member of the team that’s responsible for improving the operation and efficiency of medical devices and equipment in the hospital—these pumps get our seal of approval.”

For those interested in supporting Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre with further vital medical equipment, please contact the Marketing & Communications Department at: [email protected] or (268) 484-2711/2792.