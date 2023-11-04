Friends of Mount St John’s Medical Centre say thanks

- Advertisement -

Friends of Mount St John’s Medical Centre would like to thank everyone who came out and supported our “Tickle Me Pink 8” event on Saturday 8th October, 2023, and anyone who may have in any way contributed to the great success of the event.

This event provides funding towards the Oncology Unit at the hospital, as well as free mammograms and ultra sounds to women who need additional care after participating in the Breast Friends Annual Screening which will be held on Saturday 4h November 2023 at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

We wish to thank all our patrons and the businesses that purchased tickets, and also recognise and thank businesses and individuals who donated to the event, their contributions were greatly appreciated. They are as follows:

Goddard Catering, Subway Antigua, Signs & Impressions, Sheer Rocks Group of Restaurants/Rokuni, Julees, LeBistro French Restaurant, Lighting Expo, Digicel, Curtain Bluff Resort, Hermitage Bay, Fox House Restaurant, Lipstick, Cool & Smooth, Townhouse Mega Store, Flo’s Perfumery Plus, Shoul’s Toys & Gifts, Observer Radio, ABS TV, Twin Island Media, Victor & Cynthia McKay, Heather-Gail Cabral, DJ Undercover, DJ Altitude, Balloon Occasions – Marilyn Jones-Marsh, Douglas Allen of Dougie Photography, MeLange Creations, Kingdom Floral Plus, Alyssa Derrick, Tianna Harris Camryn Jackman, Jolie George-Alexander, Janae George-Alexander, Zoey James, Iman Blackman and A’Rissa Aska.

Our function would not have been such a success without your contribution.