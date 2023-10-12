Friends and colleagues remember C&C’s owner Claudine Vierstraete

- Advertisement -

Friends, staff and colleagues of a much-loved restaurateur who died last week flocked to her landmark St John’s eatery yesterday to pay their final respects.

Claudine Vierstraete, owner of C&C Wine House in Redcliffe Quay, lost a short battle with cancer on October 4 aged 63.

She was laid to rest in her native Belgium, with the service livestreamed at C&C’s enabling her loved ones in Antigua to attend virtually.

Vierstraete has been fondly remembered by the local community where she had been a popular figure for many years.

Michelle Bates, owner of Silver Chelles jewellery store adjacent to the restaurant, told Observer Vierstraete had been “very supportive” when she opened her business in 2006.

Claudine Vierstraete

“Claudine was an amazing businesswoman and friend. Always busy, energetic, fully involved and dedicated to her businesses. But she always had time to stop with a smile, a chat and a catch-up. A truly lovely, inspirational woman,” she said.

Another nearby business owner, couturier Noreen Phillips, described Vierstraete’s restaurant as “one of the greatest”.

“We have known Claudine for many years; she will be missed,” Phillips wrote in a Facebook post.

Tributes were also forthcoming from the Antigua Trades and Labour Union which praised Vierstraete for her efforts establishing better working standards for restaurant employees.

Before entering the hospitality industry, Vierstraete was a professional cyclist who had a string of successes under her belt, including a second place spot at the 1981 World Speed Championships in Brno, Czech Republic.

Wellwishers turned out to say their goodbyes