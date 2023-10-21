‘Friendly’ clash between political rivals to open Independence Draughts Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A friendly clash between Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle could open the inaugural Independence Draughts Tournament to be hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association (ABDA) starting Monday at the Multipurpose Centre at Perry Bay.

This is according to head of the association Trevor Cranston, who said the match is slated to start at 6pm on Monday and will be the first of the tournament.

“On behalf of the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association, we would like to thank the Hon Gaston Browne for sponsoring this tournament and also too, we will be having a friendly exhibition game between the Hon Gaston Browne and the Hon Jamale Pringle. We are celebrating our 42nd anniversary of Independence and so we are putting away all the political differences,” he said.

The tournament, which is slated to climax on October 26, carries a registration fee of $20 and will run from 6pm to 10pm nightly.

“We are expecting probably about 14 to 15 because this is a very special tournament. It’s the first time we’re having this national tournament so the person who wins the Masters Division, that person will be declared the national masters division champion. If you win in the seniors then you will be declares the seniors national champion and also we’re hoping to have a juniors division,” Cranston said.

The president explained the format in which the tournament will be contested, highlighting the fact that all players will have the opportunity to face each other in their respective divisions.

“We’ll be looking for each player to play against each other in terms of their division so for example, if there are five players in the Masters Division each person will play each other and in terms of the highest points coming out of that round-robin then you will be declared as the champions,” he said.

Persons wishing to take part in the tournament can contact Cranston at 727-0435 or 723-4857.