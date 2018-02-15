Friar’s Hill Road closes for two weeks

Between Cedar Grove main road and the Old Popeshead junction on the Friars Hill road will be closed from today for two weeks while work on the road is conducted.

Project Management Implementation unit (PMIU) public relations officer, Shawn Thomas said the areas that will be affected include but are not limited to, Cedar Valley, Crosbies, Flagstaff, Royal Gardens, Blue Waters and McKinnons.

“The project is sponsored by the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) with oversight from the department for International Development and channels through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB),” Thomas disclosed.

“This is one of the largest investments in terms of road infrastructure in Antigua and Barbuda for a very long time. It costs 13.9 million pounds.”

Speaking on OBSERVER AM, the PMIU public relations officer added that the government of Antigua and Barbuda has committed U.S. $11 million to the project.

Work on the Sir George Walter Highway will soon follow, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Works and Housing.

PMIU community liaison officer, Anne Harewood-George said a public stakeholders meeting was held last week Thursday, February 8, at the Multi-purpose Cultural Centre, for people who have businesses and organisations along the Sir George Walter Highway.

She said such forums will be continued to discuss issues surrounding the roadwork project such as dust, noise and congestion.

Harewood-George said people have already expressed concerns at the forum, pertaining to drainage, dust control, access to their businesses and traffic diversions.

She also disclosed on OBSERVER AM that the project contractor has a dust control mechanism in place.

She added that a feasibility study has also been done, looking into the social and environmental effects of the project.

A press release from the Ministry of Works and Housing stated that the main diversion route for the project will be Marble Hill Road.

There will be visible diversion signs for drivers.

Residents along Marble Hill Road and side roads within that areas are being forewarned to be prepared for increased traffic.

There is also assurance that pedestrians living within the project areas or those who have to conduct business at places of importance such as the Langford’s Police Station and other establishments will still have access.

Harewood-George explained that there is also a grievance mechanism policy in place. She stressed that it is really important, because individuals often get frustrated by the issues caused from these types of roadwork, including noise and other discomforts.

“This policy gives individuals, an opportunity to voice their grievances on particular problems they may have due to the roadwork project. There will be a phone line dedicated to these grievances which will be addressed as quickly as possible,” she said.