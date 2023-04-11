‘Fresh mindset’: Two Antiguans prepare to make their mark on UN youth advisory body

- Advertisement -

Member of the UN Youth Advisory Group, Esquire Henry, is also a member of the national youth parliament representing All Saints East and St Luke (Photo contributed)

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Two Antiguans have taken their youth advocacy efforts to the international scene after being selected to sit on the United Nations Youth Advisory Group for the region.

Rhoda Essien and Esquire Henry spoke to Observer media yesterday to discuss their recent trip to Barbados where they met with UN officials and other young people as part of the UN Barbados and Eastern Caribbean’s regional Youth Advisory Group (YAG).

Essien told Observer that she was going to use her “creativity skills” on the advisory group, hoping to “encourage more youths to be involved”.

“Many times, we say that no one is listening to us but then we have organisations like this that are being built,” she said.

She also noted the words shared by the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, who met with the young group last week.

“One thing [he] said to us was ‘we are experienced in our own ways’ because we were all [initially apprehensive] as we were in a room with all these big agencies…but he said the one thing they need was that fresh mindset,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Esquire Henry spoke about using his time on the Youth Advocacy Group to develop his public speaking skills to reach a wider audience on a variety of issues.

“Being a part of this group throughout this short duration, we have received many opportunities, not just for the YAG members, but opportunities that could be shared with other youths who are in different fields,” he said.

Youth Advisory Groups have been established across the world, meeting with various UN groups and other regional agencies to discuss, highlight and create solutions on behalf of the UN to achieve the organisation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Both spoke about how they got involved in the YAG and what occurred in Barbados.

“I was recommended into this, so I read about it and saw what it was about and there are not many opportunities where you have these different agencies sit down and listen to us,” Essien said.

“Last week, we went to [Barbados for] the orientation and training for the Youth Advisory Group…they basically picked individuals from across the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados, where we went through an interview process.

“Once accepted, we had training to go over what was expected of us as a Youth Advisory Group, meeting with agencies like UNICEF and UNESCO and see their different roles and give a youth perspective because 2030 is when they expect to achieve most of their Sustainable Development Goals,” she explained.

Henry shared a similar story, noting that he was a presenter at a UN workshop when he was suggested to the group.

“Afterwards, one of the persons sent to me the application form, and I am happy that I got through. I never expected to be in a room with top UN officials and to share our perspective and for them to motivate us, that was really lovely,” he said.

“I think we are the second cohort…and therefore, it is the first time that the group would have had an orientation and…we got a chance to familiarise ourselves with each other.

“Essentially, what they did was present to us on who they are and their plans for the year, allowing us to plan on how to assist them,” Henry told Observer.

Henry added that the group was then allocated various UN agencies to follow.

On social media last week, Trebucq urged the new YAG to “step up” and make their voices heard.

Now a member of the UN Youth Advisory Group, Rhoda Essien is not unknown to advocacy having recently received the JCI St Clovis award for leadership (Photo contributed)