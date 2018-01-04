Freetown Woman Charged For Perverting the Course of Justice

Monnette Dottie

Police have arrested and charged Monnette Dottie Walker of Freetown for perverting the course of justice. 
 
She is accused of deliberately giving a false statement to the police during their investigations into allegations of robbery surrounding the accused Cadaphy “Jun Jun” Evanson of Briggins. 
 
Evanson is currently on remand for two separate counts of Aggravated Robbery, he allegedly committed on Christmas Eve day.
