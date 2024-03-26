Freetown beat Masters by four wickets in semifinals of ACB Antigua Parish League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The ACB Antigua Parish League Dave Joseph semifinal between Freetown and Masters saw the former being victorious over the latter in a four wicket win.

Batting first Masters made 109 all out in 27.2 overs as Wendel Bachelor top scored with 27 as Austin Richards Jr picked up three for 14 from four overs and Yanique Watley had three for 12 from four overs.

Freetown in reply made 111 for six from 22.5 overs with Jarel Phillip scoring 27 and Richards Jr had 24 not out.

Loy Weste picked two for 18 from six overs as Robert Brown had two for 15 from three overs.

The other semi final played between Mahico and Sea View Farm finished abruptly as Mahico by default as Sea View Farm did not have enough players.

The finals will be played on Saturday 30th March between Mahico and Masters.