Freetown and Police win in Dave Joseph Limited Overs cricket competition

By Neto Baptiste

Freetown chalked up another win in Parish League’s ACB Dave Joseph Limited Overs Competition when, on Saturday, they defeated Urlings by seven wickets in a rain-affected clash at Urlings.

Batting first, Urlings posted 93 for five after rain forced match officials to reduce the game to just 20 overs due to a late start. Jedidiah Martin led the way with 41 while Fitzroy Roberts added 25. Yanique Watley was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, claiming three wickets for 24 runs from five overs.

Freetown, when their turn at the crease arrived, reached their target at 96 for three from 14.3 overs. Hughan Tonge and Kief Baltimore did most of the damage with the bat, hitting 30 not out and 23 not out respectively. Darien Benjamin picked up three wickets for 16 runs in four overs bowling for Urlings.

In Saturday’s other match, Police placed Mahico under arrest in the form of a 35 runs beating when they met at Clare Hall.

Opting to bat first, the lawmen raised 136 for eight in their 30 overs with Nevil Nicholls top scoring with 27. Shawn Walsh contributed to the effort with 20 not out. J’Quan Athanaze was the pick of the bowlers for Mahico, claiming two wickets for 24 runs while Xaveek Tappin snatched two for 27.

James Cornelius was ruthless with the ball, picking up five wickets for just nine runs to help bowl out Mahico for 101 in 26 overs. Lynton Africa contributed with two for 27. Daren Dunnah was best with the bat for the home team with 25 runs.