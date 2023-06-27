Freetown and Masters book semifinal spots in Parish League cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Freetown and Masters booked their spots in the semifinals of the ACB Caribbean Parish League Dave Joseph Limited Overs Cricket Competition with victories on Sunday.

Playing at home, Freetown defeated Police by four wickets as they move to 40 points from their quota of six matches at the top of the standings.

Batting first, Police were bowled out for just 104 in 23.5 overs with Vincent Shadrach Jr hitting a top score of 21. Hughan Tonge picked up four wickets for 30 runs bowling for the home team. Shacoy Floyd bagged three for 18 while Jarel Phillip claimed two for 11, all bowling for the home team as well.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Freetown reached their target at 108 for six in 27.5 overs. Kief Baltimore was their chief runs-getter with 37 not out, while Antoine Willock chipped in with 31. Shadrach was the pick of the bowlers for the lawmen with three wickets for 23 runs while Derek Mourillon snatched two for 26.

The victory was Freetown’s fifth in six matches.

There was victory as well for Masters who beat Old Road by 144 runs to take their tally of points to 32 in the second position with one match left to play.

Batting first, Masters posted 290 for six from 23 overs. They were led by Kadeem Henry who made 112 not out while Richie Thomas chipped in with 74. Bejorn Liburd picked up three for 83 bowling for the opponents.

Old Road were then restricted to 146 for four in 23 overs with Melique Jacobs top-scoring with 62. Thomas picked up two for 22 bowling for Masters.

Masters secured their spot in the semis while Police (24 points), Sea View Farm (24 points) and Mahico (16 points) are all vying for the remaining two spots. All three teams have one match remaining in the preliminary round.