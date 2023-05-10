Freetown and Mahico get double wins in Parish League cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were back-to-back triumphs for Freetown and Mahico in the ACB-sponsored Caribbean Parish League Sir Richie Richardson Limited Overs Cricket Competition over the weekend.

In their latest triumph, Freetown beat Masters by six wickets on Sunday. Batting first, Masters posted 144 all out with Akeem Blackman hitting a top score of 27. Hughan Tonge picked up three wickets for 23 runs bowling for the opponents, while Austin Richards Jr claimed two for 31.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Freetown reached their target at 145 for four with Kief Baltimore reaching a half century, hitting 52. Ian Gore bagged two wickets for 31 runs bowling for Masters.

In their match the previous day, Freetown beat Sea View Farm by three wickets. Farm were all out for 87 with Tasillo Allen top-scoring with 17. Kadeem Richards claimed four wickets for 27 runs, while there were two wickets each for Yanique Watley and Richards Jr.

Freetown then reached 90 for seven. There were three wickets each for Vishal Gobin (3/9) and Randall Wynter (3/14).

Meanwhile, Mahico enjoyed a narrow two-wicket win over Sea View Farm on Sunday for their second win over the weekend.

Batting first, Farm were all out for 111 with Wynter hitting a half century at 53. Tanez Francis (3/20) and Amos Bruney (2/8) were the pick of the bowlers for the victors. Mahico then reached their mark at 112 for eight with Bruney hitting a top score of 24. Tazio Watson (3/21), Zavier Freeland (2/14) and Tarun Watson (2/4) were on target for Farm with the ball.

On Saturday, Mahico beat Masters by six runs. Mahico batted first and raised 183 for three in 35 overs with Daren Dunnah and Gary Duberry making 81 not out and 61 not out, respectively. Masters, when their turn at the crease arrived, fell short at 177 for nine in their 35 overs. Ian Gore top-scored with 47 not out. Francis (4/24) and Bruney (3/35) were the top bowlers for Mahico.

In other matches contested over the weekend, Urlings defeated Old Road by 15 runs and Police had the better of Urlings by 64 runs.