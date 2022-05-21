Freemasons make donation to AGS in honour of deceased brother

- Advertisement -

This past Thursday May 19, 2022, the St. John’s Lodge No. 492 ER made a presentation to the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) to memorialise their beloved deceased member, Worshipful Brother Patrick Woodman St George Evanson PDGSW, affectionately known to all as “Sheepy.” The brief presentation took place at the AGS grounds, and was chaired by Lodge Almoner WB Howard Joseph.

The ceremony was attended by the Master and several members of the Lodge, representatives from WB Evanson’s family, select students and teaching/administrative staff of the school. During his life, WB Evanson was a sports enthusiast – he played football, and participated in athletics while a student at the AGS in the mid to late 1940’s, but it was cricket that truly captured his passion.

After leaving AGS, WB Evanson represented Antigua and the Leeward Islands as a wicketkeeper and batsman. He became a long-serving member of the Antigua Cricket Association and continued to contribute to Antigua and Barbuda through sports. In the realm of business, he created The Island News Stand and was one of the founders of Carib Seas, while the family business, Evanson’s Catering, enjoyed great success. He also served with distinction as an employee of British West Indian Airways (BWIA). With all of this happening, he still found the time to dedicate his life to his wife, Avril and his family, his church, and the Lodge.

As a member of the St. John’s Lodge, he rose to become its Master, and then went on to hold various positions in the District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. He was devoted to mentoring young men within the Lodge and in the wider community. He gave Sir Vivian Richards, (another Grammarian), his first cricket bat, and proposed the present District Grand Master for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, (Right Worshipful Clement E. M. Bird), for membership in St. John’s Lodge.

For all these reasons, the Worshipful Master of the St. John’s Lodge (WB Ato Kentish), said that the brethren of the Lodge felt that this is a fitting tribute. He loved his Lodge. He loved to help young men develop to meet their full potential. Freemasonry exists to make good men better, and what better way to make good men than to start with good boys.

The donation was twofold, and consisted of (1) a monetary contribution to the AGS Welfare Fund, used to assist students in distressed circumstances with everything from meals to clothing and school supplies; and (2) a plaque dedicated to his memory, The Patrick Evanson Sportsman of the Year Award, to highlight the outstanding achievements of an AGS student on the playfield in a given year.

Deputy Principal, Mrs. Cecilia Fredrick, commented that the school was thankful, and that the award should inspire greater heights of achievement. In addition, the funds will come in very handy as there are many students in need of very basic help.

Also on hand was Mrs. Lorrie-Ann Evanson Joseph, daughter of WB Evanson, who spoke of her father’s love for Freemasonry in general, St. John’s Lodge in particular and the Antigua Grammar School. With great emotion, on behalf of his family, she thanked the Brethren of the Lodge for remembering her father.

WB Patrick Evanson was born on June 13t 1933, and died November 27, 2021. He lived, respected; and died, regretted.