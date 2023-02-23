Freemans Village reclaims top spot following eighth Second Division victory

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Freemans Village FC picked up a crucial 3-1 victory over Blackburn Palace on Tuesday at the ABFA’s technical centre, as they move into the top position in the 15-team Second Division standings with 27 points after 11 showings.

The Village men are ahead of Jennings United who are second on 26 points, but United has a game in hand.

In their latest triumph, Freemans Village was led by Kallique Kellman with a double as he netted in minutes 31 and 90. Malique Charles had opened the scoring for the winners with a 15th minute strike. Diondre Harrigan scored the lone goal for Palace in minute 29 as they remain on three points from 10 showings.

Also on Tuesday, FC Master Ballerz enjoyed a 5-2 win over Belmont FC.

Tishorn Davis led the way for Ballerz with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 31, 47 and 77 while there were single conversions from Shareem Richards and Romar Gidrisingh in minutes 75 and 82 respectively.

Ironically, Belmont had taken a 2-0 advantage in the contest with goals from Joshua Blenman and Uri Mitchell in minutes three and 25 respectively.

The win carries Ballerz to 14 points from 10 matches and seventh in the standings while Belmont remains on 13 from 10 matches also.

Meanwhile, ABAYA and Golden Grove played to a 2-2 draw when they met in Parham.

Yowzan Morris put Golden Grove ahead in minute 20 before Keshorn Thomas drew the home team level on minute 49. Golden Grove reclaimed the lead in minute 54 via a Terrance Spencer goal, but a 90th minute conversion from Joshua James helped secure a point for ABAYA.

Golden Grove moves to 11 points from nine matches while ABAYA moves to eight points from 10 showings.

The scheduled encounter between English Harbour and CPTSA Wings was postponed.