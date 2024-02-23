Freeman’s Village and Sea View Farm stay in promotion race with wins in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Freeman’s Village FC were 5-1 winners over Blackburn Palace on Wednesday, as they continue to lead the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division with 27 points after 10 outings.

The Village men were led by Kahlique Kellman and Malique Walsh who both scored twice while Keithroy Grigg netted once. Charles had goals in minutes four and 69 while Kellman struck in minutes 15 and 74 with the latter coming from the penalty spot. Grigg rounded off the team’s scoring in minute 83.

Blackburn Palace’s lone strike of the contest came in minute 26 from Sanje Carr as they remain on 16 points from 12 showings and 10th on the standings.

There was victory as well for Sea View Farm who beat Tamo FC 4-1 to move into the third position with 22 points from 10 showings.

Klyster Rowe led the scoring for the winners with a double strike, scoring in minutes 78 and 84 while there were single conversions from Azari Joseph in minute 37 and Markland Wright in minute 59 from the penalty spot.

Adonijah Dyett scored the lone goal for Tamo FC when he struck in the 30th minute as they remain on 10 points from eight showings and 14th on the 20-team standings.

Matches between Celtics FC and JSC Progressors and Urlings vs. Soccer Academy were both postponed.