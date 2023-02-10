Free school lunch recipients to benefit from breakfast too

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Primary school students who currently receive daily hot meals from the National School Meals Programme will eventually benefit from the breakfast initiative which was rolled out at the Golden Grove Primary School Wednesday morning.

Education Minister Daryll Mathew confirmed that the infrastructure is in place and it is just a matter of building capacity to ensure that each primary school child is fed a nutritious breakfast to complement the lunch they receive.

“This undertaking is not necessarily a cheap one, but it is a necessary one. We believe in building this country for the future to prepare our young people to take the reins at some point.

“We need to build on a strong foundation – that foundation begins with education and a proper breakfast,” Matthew explained.

The manager of the programme Ezra Knowles said the launch was preceded by a pilot and a preparation phase.

She said field officers had reported last year that a number of children were going without breakfast.

“We started with six schools last year and now we did the official launch and the Golden Grove Primary School came on board with 100 students. If we put all the numbers together in terms of the different schools that are receiving breakfast we are at around 400, and the plan is to get to all the necessary schools,” Knowles said.

In order to facilitate the breakfast, more staff have been made available to help prepare both of the daily meals, along with additional drivers to ensure they are served on time.

Plans are also in the pipeline to expand the National School Meals’ kitchen as well as broadening the service to the sister isle of Barbuda.

Golden Grove Primary Principal Mae Hippolyte said the breakfast initiative at the school, which has almost 450 students, is much needed and most welcomed. She said staff have previously provided breakfast to children who go without a meal at their own expense.