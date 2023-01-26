Fourth adjournment in All Saints Road shooting

- Advertisement -

Several months later and a young man who allegedly shot another near a popular bar still hasn’t seen any progression of court his case.

For the fourth time, Brandon Murphy heard that he will have to wait a while longer for his committal hearing.

On June 26 last year, 27-year-old Murphy and 19-year-old Jhonte Meade apparently got into an argument on lower All Saints Road before Murphy drove off in his car, then reportedly turned around and fired a shot in Meade’s direction hitting him in the thigh.

The alleged incident occurred around 5.50am near the Diamond Edge Night Club.

Shortly after the incident, Murphy was taken into custody by the police for questioning.

The police reportedly found gunshot residue on Murphy’s person and also in his car.

Murphy, of Point, was subsequently charged with shooting with intent to murder.

Yesterday, the defendant was due to find out if his case will proceed to the High Court, but the matter was pushed back to March 16.