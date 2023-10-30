Fourteen-year-old sailor to embark on voyage in attempt to break world record

- Advertisement -

It takes great courage to sail a raging ocean. It takes even greater courage to do so in a boat slightly bigger than the average bathtub.

Fourteen-year-old Carrack Jones has set his sights on breaking the world record for the longest distance sailed in an Optimist boat — a small, single-handed sailing dinghy averaging 7.5 feet.

On November 21, he will set sail from Antigua Yacht Club in Falmouth Harbour to Simpson Bay, St Maarten, covering 100 nautical miles, in a bid to etch Antigua and Barbuda’s name in the sailing history books.

The trip on the small boat has a secondary purpose as it serves as his mode of transport to the country hosting the regatta that he will be participating in, Jones told Observer recently.

Sugary foods and water will fuel the teenage sailor over the 20-plus the journey is estimated to take. He mentioned that the most challenging aspect he anticipates for the voyage will be staying awake.

“The biggest challenge is going to be the staying awake part because staying awake for 24 hours, 20 hours…making sure that you’re still sailing in the right direction,” Jones said.

Tanner Jones, the Carrack’s dad, told Observer of his initial reaction when his son indicated that he wanted to do the feat.

“When he first mentioned it a year ago after the St Barth’s girl did it, I kinda was like ‘Ehh, it’s a long way to go’,” he stated.

The dad, who is an experienced sailor, mentioned that the waves will be a challenge.

“The waves are huge. Usually we have 13 to 20 knots and the waves are a good few meters; compared to his boat, they will be very large,” he said.

Nevertheless, the sailor is confident in his son’s ability to make the journey.

“I don’t think I’ll be too worried. He’s pretty good at sailing,” he added.

The entire journey – which will be done as one continuous sail with no breaks– is estimated to take up to 24 hours.

To ensure his safety, there will be two support boats with personnel aboard, including Jones’s dad. They will be within a mile of Carrack’s boat; however, they are prohibited from offering help or advice in order for the teen to secure the accolade.

Additionally, the world record will be verified by the yacht clubs on both ends.

Jones began sailing at the age of six and has continued for the past eight years. In recent years he has taken part in Antigua Sailing Week, the Classic Yacht Regatta and the Optimist World Championships.