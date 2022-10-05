Four youngsters to represent Antigua and Barbuda in Switzerland

- Advertisement -

Engineer Ethan Bailey Designer Leyla Reid Programmer Deshini Charles

A team from Antigua and Barbuda will be among representatives from 180 countries that will face off in Geneva in a major robotics competition later this month.

Teyanna Nathaniel (leader), Deshini Charles (programmer), Leyla Reid (designer) and Ethan Bailey (engineer) will fly the flag of the twin-island nation.

Every year, FIRST Global invites nations to compete in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)-themed game that is focused on addressing various challenges facing the planet, including the 14 Grand Challenges of Engineering, in an effort to foster understanding and cooperation among students 14 – 18 years old, in secondary school; as they use their abilities to solve problems and safeguard their future together.

The theme for the FIRST Global challenge, to be held from October 13 -16 is ‘Carbon Capture.’

The students competing on Team Dadlibots would have been shortlisted from the STEM InFuSed (Innovative Future Sustained) Youth Camp hosted by the Ministry of Education and Sports over the past summer period at UWI Five Islands Campus, where over 250 students were exposed to emerging technologies and potential career opportunities.

Observer media spoke with the four youngsters who were all elated about their selection.

Team leader Teyanna Nathaniel said “it is an opportunity to learn about the different areas of robotics and interreact with persons from all over the world who enjoy robotics too.”

Team designer Leyla Reid expressed her excitement over the experience.

She said it would be a great opportunity “to learn about saving the environment in an efficient way” while still learning “more about robotics.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Team engineer, Ethan Bailey.

“I am glad that I have the chance to be in this event so I can represent my country and see other countries’ designs on how they work their robots. I am glad that I have a chance to compete in this event because I want to know more about robotics.”

Meanwhile team programmer Deshini Charles was “ecstatic to participate in this event” as it is an “opportunity of a lifetime that cultivates an innovative and problem-solving mindset.”

The team will leave this Saturday.