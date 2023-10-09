Four teams progress to championship stage of Dredgers Tape Ball League

- Advertisement -

After a rain-marred week caused by TS Philippe, four teams will progress to the final stage of the competition in the Dredgers Tape Ball League.

The teams are Pelican Safari VIP, Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets, Dredgers and Marko Inc, and Grill Box Buckleys 3J’s.

On Thursday evening, the VIP team defeated Buckleys 3J’s by five wickets with nine balls to spare in the first match. The in-form Michael ‘Monkey Man’ Dover cracked five sixes and two fours in quick-fire 47 to anchor his team in the run chase of 100 set by the Buckleys team.

Both Rodney Williams and D’Andre Harris snapped up two wickets apiece. Earlier, 3J’s Nigel Fergus and Kadeem Phillip made 30 and 23 runs respectively to help them to 100 for from their 10 overs.

The second match between Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets and Rackaman Construction Strictly Business was abandoned due to rain. As a result, there has been little change to the positions of the team standings. The top four teams will clash in the championship round Tuesday evening at the Dredgers Cricket Grounds.

In the first qualifier, leaders Pelican Safari VIP will play title holders Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets for the first game slated for 5.30pm, while home side Dredgers and Marko Inc and Grill Box Buckleys 3J’s will meet at 7.30pm for the first eliminator.