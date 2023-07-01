Four teams advance to Thursday League semis after abandonment of final prelim matches

- Advertisement -

Liberta Blackhawks, Mahico, Pigotts Crushers and Rising Sun Spartans have all advanced to the semifinal round of the ACB Caribbean sponsored Thursday League after the organisers were forced to abandon the final round of matches due to wet pitches and soggy outfields on Thursday.

In the semis, which are slated for July 6, Blackhawks will hosts Rising Sun Spartans in Liberta while Mahico will host Crushers at Clare Hall.

Blackhawks and Mahico both closed the preliminary round of the T20 competition on 12 points at the top of the standings while Crushers and Spartans both ended with eight points. All Saints Pythons and Police both missed the mark, finishing with four points each.

Reports are that Thursday’s matches were abandoned after overnight showers left many pitches soaked on Thursday while a number of fields were also too wet for use.