Four teams advance to Super 40 semis following final prelim matches

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Liberta Blackhawks, Empire Nation, Bethesda Golden Eagles and Pigotts Crushers have all advanced to the semifinals round of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 Cup following completion of the preliminary round of matches on Saturday.

Blackhawks, finishing unbeaten at the top of the standings with 32 points after their eight matches, recorded a three-wicket win over Bethesda Golden Eagles in Bethesda.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Blackhawks’ bowling was led by veteran and player of the match, Kadeem Phillip who bagged four wickets for 10 runs in seven overs to help limit the home team to 120 for seven in 33 overs. Shacoy Floyd top scored with 32 runs.

Empire Nation finished second with 28 points.

Blackhawks, led by a knock of 25 from Malique Walsh ,and 17 not-out down the order from Ian Gore, reached their target at 127 for seven in 27.5 overs.

Bethesda, despite what was their third loss of the competition, finished third with 20 points.

Meanwhile, second placed Empire Nation (28 points) made light work of All Saints Pythons to win by nine wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pythons were bowled out for just 33 runs in 13.4 overs. Player of the match Tyrone Williams Jr claimed four wickets for 13 runs in seven overs while Javaughn James snatched two for six in 2.4 overs.

Empire then raced to 39 for one with Damian Lowenfield hitting 29 of his team’s total. Pythons finished second from bottom with four points.

Pigotts Crushers ended fourth with 20 points.

Pigotts (20 points), finished fourth on the standings despite a two-wicket loss to Rising Sun Spartans in Pigotts.

Asked to bat, Pigotts were bowled out for 118 in 33.4 overs with a top knock of 32 coming from Joshua Grant. Player of the match, Martin Singh claimed four wickets for 12 runs in eight overs bowling for the visitors while Michael Harilall bagged three for 21.

Spartans then got to 120 for eight with a top score of 42 not out from Richie Thomas, while Junior Henry chipped in with 40 at the top of the order. Demari Benta snatched six wickets for 31 runs in eight overs.

Spartans finished just outside the top four with 16 points.

In the other match contested Saturday, New Winthorpes Lions beat Jennings Tigers by 18 runs. Lions finished sixth with 16 points while Tigers end their campaign at seventh with six points. Bolans Blasters finish at the bottom of the standings with two points.

The semis will be contested next Saturday when Blackhawks take on Crushers and Empire face Eagles. A date for the final is yet to be decided but speculations are that the final could be contested Sunday.

