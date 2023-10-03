Four teams advance to semifinals of IBSC T20 Tape Ball Classic

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

TG’s Welding and Fabrication Underdogs, Dredgers, Buckley’s 3J’s and VIP have all advanced to the semifinals of the LL Supply Ltd Island Boys Sports Club (IBSC) T20 Tape Ball Classic following wins in the quarterfinals round held at two venues on Sunday.

Led by Demari Benta who made 49 not out and claimed two wickets for 31 runs in four overs, Buckley’s 3J’s defeated Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by four wickets when they met at Powell’s playing field.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Strictly Business posted 153 for four in their allotted 20 overs with a top knock of 78 coming from Kerry Mentore. Benta helped restrict the opponent’s scoring with his two wickets. When their turn at the crease arrived, 3J’s reached their target at 158 for six from 17.4 overs thanks largely to Benta’s 49 not out. He had help from Kadeem Phillip who made 23 while Richie Thomas, Kadeem Henry and Denley Thomas all made 21. Thomas batted not out.

Treverson Atley bagged three for 30 while Owen Graham picked up two for 16 in a losing effort

Also at Powell’s, Underdogs beat ABDF Warriors by four wickets.

Led by Demari Benta who made 49 not out and claimed two wickets for 31 runs in four overs, Buckley’s 3J’s defeated Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by four wickets Michael Harilall led the charge for Underdogs with 67 VIP posted 154 all out from 14.4 overs with player of the match, Michael Dover, hitting 61 Dredgers posted 157 for six in 15 overs with a top knock of 65 from player of the match, Justin Athanaze

Warriors, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted 190 for four with T’ron Payne hitting a top score of 57 not out while Malik Marcellin added 40. Vishaul Gobin claimed two for 49 in four overs bowling for the opponents.

Underdogs then reached 196 for six in 17 over. Michael Harilall led the charge with 67 while Charanlall Ram-John chipped in with 39. There were two wickets each for Marcellin and Quincy France in a losing effort.

Meanwhile at the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), Dredgers moved into the semifinals with a 54 runs triumph over Sisserou in a match reduced to 15 overs due to wet conditions.

Dredgers posted 157 for six in 15 overs with a top knock of 65 from Justin Athanaze. Isaiah Viville was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with three wickets for 122 runs while Justin Periera bagged two for 26.

Sisserou could only get to 103 in their 15 overs, losing eight wickets in the process. Their best effort with the bat came from Viville who made 18 not out. Mervin Higgins and J’Quan Athanaze each claimed two wickets bowling for the victors.

In the other quarterfinals contest, VIP defeated Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets by just two runs.

Batting first, VIP posted 154 all out from 14.4 overs with Michael Dover hitting 61 and Amhal Nathaniel adding 31. Andra Samuel was master class with the ball, picking up six wickets for 30 runs in 3.4 overs.

Bullets then came close to achieving their goals, falling just two runs shy of the mark at 152 all out in their 20 overs. Essan Warner led the way with 70 in the losing effort. Demitri Lucas was the pick of the bowlers for the winners with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

The semifinal stage of the competition will be played on October 8 when Underdogs face Dredgers at 10:00 am and Buckley’s 3J’s face VIP at 2:00 pm. Both matches will be played at AGS.