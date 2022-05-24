Four Players Get Centuries As Blackhawks Crush Schools In Local Cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The PIC Liberta Blackhawks recorded the largest margin of victory, to date, in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition with a crushing innings and 549 runs victory over Massy United Insurance Combined Schools when they met in Liberta over the weekend.

Batting first, Schools were routed for just 46 runs with Leeward Islands all-rounder Kofi James being best with the ball, claiming six for 11 and former USA player Karima Gore taking three for 23 in 12 overs.

Blackhawks then amassed a huge 675 declared with James (173), Tarek Charles (109), Uri Smith (101) and Joshua Thomas (100) all getting centuries. There were contributions as well from Michael Greaves who made 66, Amah Nathaniel who made 64 and Gore who made 43.

Batting a second time, Schools were removed for 80 in just a little under an hour on the final day. Gore picked up five wickets while Jalen Harris and James grabbed three and two wickets each.

Also over the weekend, Bolans Blasters crushed neighbours Jennings Tigers by nine wickets in Bolans.

Asked to bat, Tigers were bowled out for 198 in 40.2 overs. Adrian Barron (56) and Cameron Miller (51) each got half centuries before both falling lbw to Dwayne Fordyce. Fordyce claimed a total of five for 73 in 20 overs while Shemar Periera bagged three of two in 1.5 overs. Hughon Tonge picked up two of 28 in seven overs.

In their first innings reply, Bolans fell short at 169 all out in 52 overs with Taiem Tonge hitting a top score of 38. Matthew Miller claimed three wickets for 34 runs in eight overs while Kenroy Browne, Omarie Joseph and Jedidiah Martin each grabbed two wickets.

Batting a second time, Tigers were removed for just 110 with Taiem and Hughonboth claiming three wickets for the home team. Bolans then reached their target at 143 for one in 30.3 overs. Hughon top-scored with 84 from 89 deliveries.

There was victory as well for Empire Nation who hammered Rising Sun Spartans by an innings and 101 runs. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Empire amassed 362 for six in 63.3 overs. Tyrone Williams Jr hit a top score of 137 in 180 deliveries while Rasheed Henry fell just one short of his half century at 49 and Justin Athanaze hit 79. Isiah Bruney was the only bowler of note for the home team, claiming three for 51 in 12.3 overs.

Spartans were then removed for 126 in 27.4 overs thanks to solid bowling performances from Micah McKenzie (3/26), Ajahrie Joseph (2/32) and Javaughn James (2/29).

After enforcing the follow on, Spartans were removed for 135 with their best effort coming from Shane Burton who made 64. Athanaze (3/4) and Joseph (3/37) did the damage for Empire.

At Bethesda, All Saints Pythons defeated CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles by nine wickets. Batting first, Eagles made 117 all out with Kadeem Josiah (3/20), Justin Robinson (3/37) and Demetri Lucas (2/5) doing the damage for Pythons.

The visitors then races to 163 all out with Andra Samuel hitting 46 not out. Deran Benta (4/25), Kelvin Pitman (3/43) and Kemari Clarke (3/35) leading the home team’s charge with the ball.

Eagles, in their second innings, managed 125 before they were all out with Lucas (5/38) and Josiah (5/37) both getting five-wicket hauls. Pythons then got to 83 for one to claim the contest. T’ron Payne (34 not out) and Michael Dover (33) saw the visitors home.

In the other match played over the weekend, Pigotts Crushers and New Winthorpes Lions played to a draw.