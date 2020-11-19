Four new Covid cases

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed four new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda, as of Monday 16th November 2020 at 6 pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday, with the cut-off time of 6 pm, 24 samples were processed at the MSJMC’s laboratory and 31 by CARPHA, which increased the pending results to fifty-five.

All 24 samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the 31 samples processed by CARPHA, 26 were negative and five positive. One of the positive cases was a repeat test.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 138 with seven active cases.