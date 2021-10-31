29.9 C
St John's
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesFour men to be given title of knighthood by Governor General
The Big Stories

Four men to be given title of knighthood by Governor General

0
0
Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams

The title of knighthood conferred upon them during tomorrow’s 40th Independence celebrations.

His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir Rodney Williams after consultation with Prime Minister has been has given Orders to the following appointments:

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN), Dr. Hayden Thomas.

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN), Dr. Reginald Alford Walwyn.

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN), Dr. Joseph John.

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN), Robert David Shoul.

Following their appointments, the aforementioned may now use the title of Sir before their names.

The Halcyon Steel Orchestra will be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order Princely Heritage (GOLD).

Other honours will be given to:

Cora Casima Mergenthala Huggins to be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM);

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Violet Yvonne Albertha Lewis;

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Elma Benjamin;

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Felicity Richards-Aymer;

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Knackbill Nedd;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Rosannette Kirby;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Reverend Dr. Lester Washington Emanuel;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Oliver Joseph;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Michael Rose.

Previous articleMinister of Education speaks to concerned parents ahead of face-to-face classes
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nineteen − 13 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021