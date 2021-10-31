Four men to be given title of knighthood by Governor General

The title of knighthood conferred upon them during tomorrow’s 40th Independence celebrations.

His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir Rodney Williams after consultation with Prime Minister has been has given Orders to the following appointments:

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN), Dr. Hayden Thomas.

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN), Dr. Reginald Alford Walwyn.

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN), Dr. Joseph John.

To be a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN), Robert David Shoul.

Following their appointments, the aforementioned may now use the title of Sir before their names.

The Halcyon Steel Orchestra will be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order Princely Heritage (GOLD).

Other honours will be given to:

Cora Casima Mergenthala Huggins to be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM);

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Violet Yvonne Albertha Lewis;

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Elma Benjamin;

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Felicity Richards-Aymer;

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Merit (GCM), Knackbill Nedd;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Rosannette Kirby;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Reverend Dr. Lester Washington Emanuel;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Oliver Joseph;

To be an Officer of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (OM), Michael Rose.