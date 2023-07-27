Four men facing money laundering charges

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Four men have been caught up in alleged money laundering which has landed them in the hands of the court.

Edward Hadeed of Blue Waters, Cosbert Sergeant of Weatherills, Jamal Kane of Cedar Valley, and Arleigh Byer of Liberta are accused of conspiring to commit money laundering “by concealing money, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the money was derived directly or indirectly from some form of unlawful activity” sometime between August 10 2007 and July 25 2017.

The charges appear to be related to the sale of land in Galley Bay valued at almost $536,000.

It is alleged that on July 25 2017, Byer “facilitated” Kane through another individual to transfer a piece of land “while having reasonable grounds to suspect that the land was derived directly or indirectly from some form of unlawful activity”.

Kane is then said to have engaged in money laundering on the same day by disposing of the land despite knowing it was illegally obtained.

Hadeed and Sergeant appeared in court on Monday but the other men were said to be overseas.

One of the lawyers in the matter, Wendel Robinson, strenuously opposed the charges saying that they are too vague and that one in particular is statute-barred.

He argued that the offence with which the defendants are jointly charged is statute-barred because the six-year period in which the police is allowed to bring charges passed on July 24 2023.

Robinson said the case “will never get off the ground” because he intends to take the matter all the way to the Privy Council if necessary.

Attorney Michael Archibald shared similar sentiments.

The lawyers were asked by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke to file written submissions and return to court on October 16 for a decision.