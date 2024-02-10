Four-member swim team flying country’s flag in Qatar

- Advertisement -

A four-member national swim team is currently in Doha, Qatar where they will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the World Aquatics Championships scheduled to conclude on February 18.

The team comprises Ellie Shaw, Aunjelique Liddie, Stefano Mitchell, and Jadon Wuilliez. Nelson Molina is serving as the team’s coach, with Daniella Shaw acting as the team manager.

Shaw will compete in the 50 and 100 meters breaststroke, while Liddie will participate in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle events. Mitchell will fly the country’s flag in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, and Wuilliez will represent in the 50 and 100 meters breaststroke races.

The meet is a pre-qualifier to this summer’s Paris Olympics.