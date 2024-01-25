Four arrested & charged for unlawful possession of firearm & ammunition

- Advertisement -

The police arrested and jointly charged Zamir O’garro of Bethesda, Nquanze Armstrong of John Hughes, Tristan Armstrong of Tyrrells and Zykia George of Falmouth for Unlawfully having in their possession of one 30-30 Winchester Rifle and possession of five matching rounds of ammunition.

The accused were taken into custody by the police on Tuesday, 23 January, after finding the illegal items at home in John Hughes.

They are due to appear before the court sometime today.