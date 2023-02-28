Four Antiguan and Barbudans deported from the US in 2022

- Advertisement -

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Annual Report, four nationals of Antigua and Barbuda were deported from the United States of America last year.

The report stated that a total of 32 nationals of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) were expelled from the country.

Topping the list with 10 deportees was St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Five Dominicans and Grenadians were also booted, as well as four each from St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia.

It was made clear in the ICE report why exactly these persons were deported.

However, it was revealed that the individuals were non-citizens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in the interior of the United States, as well as those apprehended by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers along the Southwest Border and subsequently transferred to ERO for removal.

The number of non-citizens arrested by the ERO is said to be double the number of administrative arrests it made in 2021.

On the other hand, the number of arrests in the category of “other immigration violators” increased significantly as a result of the increase in Border Patrol encounters and ERO’s assistance to CBP in completing the processing of these cases in the interior United States.