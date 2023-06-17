Forthcoming initiative aims to ease headache of opening bank account

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Many residents in Antigua and Barbuda can testify that opening a bank account is a tedious process, either from personal or anecdotal experiences.

Timothy Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), told media yesterday that the difficulty in opening a bank account has deterred many persons from doing so.

He estimated that around one in five persons in Antigua and Barbuda currently does not have a bank account. Antoine said the ECCB was taking steps to address this.

After a revision of recommendations requested from the banking sector, there will be a meeting with a monetary council of finance ministers, which will seek to change related laws.

The intended result will be an initiative that will allow citizens, including young entrepreneurs, to open a bank account with ease. One aspect of the initiative will seek to address eligibility.

“It will include some mandates to the banks from the Central Bank in terms of who is eligible,” he said.

Another aspect is reducing the number of IDs required to open an account.

“We are also looking at things like the pieces of ID, identification. Right now it’s two or three, maybe we reduce the number to make that a little easier,” Antoine added.

He was talking to reporters at the ECCB’s agency office at the Sagicor Financial Centre as part of a four-day trip to the twin island nation to talk with various leaders and groups and share updates on the country’s financial performance and prospects.

Antoine and his team have been meeting with government ministers, opposition politicians, unions, young people, churches, and members of the banking and business communities, among others.

The team’s trip to Antigua and Barbuda is part of their ‘country outreach mission’ which has seen them visit islands across the Eastern Caribbean.

The ECCB is the monetary authority for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It was established in October 1983, with the primary objective to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean currency and the integrity of the banking system, according to the bank’s website.

The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union is comprised of the eight countries previously listed, and is governed by the ECCB.