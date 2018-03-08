Fort Road trump Liberta in Division one encounter

Fort Road FC remain in the hunt for one of two available playoff spots in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division when they edged the already promoted PIC Liberta Blackhawks 2-1 in Fort Road on Tuesday.

An own goal by Shaquille Phillip in the 68th minute gave the home team a 1-0 advantage.

Celebrations were however short-lived as Blackhawks equalised four minutes later with a strike from Zikomo Knight.

Fort Road would not be outdone as, Jamol Semper hit home in the 75th minute securing three points and pushing the victors into the third position on the standings with 39 points after 21 matches.

Liberta remain in the 2nd position with 45 points.

Meanwhile, Frontrunners, FC Aston Villa moved one step closer to claiming the First Division title with a 2-1 victory over John Hughes in John Hughes.

Gavin Lewis scored both goals for the victors in the 24th and 74th minute.

Devaughn Hughes was the lone goal-scorer for John Hughes in the 56th minute.

Newly-promoted team Willikies FC also kept their hope alive for a playoff spot as they trounced Ottos Rangers 3-1 in Willikies.

Zabrino Charles drew first blood for the home team in as early as the 19th minute.

Willikies would make it 2-0 as Phil Nicholas found the back of the net in the 29th minute.

Keneal Davis would put one back for Rangers as he scored in the 39th minute.

All hope however would be crushed for Rangers as Nicholas rallied and struck home in the 70th minute to secure a full three points for the country side.

Willikies now sit on 37 points in the 4th spot while Rangers dropped to 6th place with 26 points.

In the other Division One match-up, Freemans Village Scorpions and Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles FC played to a nil-all draw.

The Scorpions however remain at the bottom of the standings with 7 points while Glanvilles sit just a step ahead in the 11th spot with 13.

Matches will continue today in Division 2 as Jennings United will host the Bluejays, Tamo FC will visit Top Ranking JSC Progressors and frontrunners, Hon. Michael Browne Sea View Farm FC will host Bolans FC in Zone 1 while in Zone 2, Everyday Service station St. John’s United will host Bailey’s Jewelery Young Warriors and Dalso Real Blizzard will visit 5P’s Wadadli FC.

All matches will kick-off at 4:20 p.m.