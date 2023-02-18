Fort Road get lone First Division victory

- Advertisement -

Fort Road were one-nil winners over Young Lions on Thursday, racking up the only victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division competition.

Alren Lewis scored the decision-making goal to move Fort Road to 11 points from 11 matches and 10th in the 12-team standings. Young Lions, following what was their seventh loss in 11 matches, remain at ninth in the standings.

In the other clash on Thursday, Lion Hill and Bolans played to a scoreless draw at Golden Grove. Lion Hill moved to 17 points from 11 matches and fourth on the standings while Bolans are sixth with 16 points.