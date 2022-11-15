Fort Barrington development moving forward, tourism minister says

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Plans to transform historic Fort Barrington into an adventure attraction are moving forward slowly.

In July, Cabinet revealed that plans were afoot to partner with Chukka Caribbean Adventures to transform the 18th century site on Goat Hill into an entertainment and amusement centre.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez gave a brief update on the project to state media yesterday.

“The [Development Control Authority], I know, is supposed to be looking at the drawings that have been submitted.

“We also have to get the area marked out properly, so that should be completed this week. So, they will know exactly where the whole area is and their people can now – with the drawing they have – see what they can fit into it.

“They, to an extent, are depending on us as quickly as we can complete what is there to complete, then they will be ready to start.

“They initially were hoping to start as early as this month because they were hoping to at least have part of it opened for this season, because this is turning out to be quite a good season,” Fernandez explained.

Chukka Caribbean Adventures is billed as the Caribbean’s largest nature-adventure tour operator.

It is a Jamaican-grown company which has been in operation for more than 35 years and has developed many tourism sites in Barbados, Jamaica and other Caribbean islands.

Goat Hill, which is adjacent to the Royalton Resort, is a popular spot for both residents and tourists who are in tune with nature and history, as people can hike up the hill to the fort’s ruins.

Although the news of its development was welcomed by some, others began to voice their concerns concerning not only the preservation of the historical fort, but also the possibility of vendors who ply their trade around the area being pushed out.

But Prime Minister Gaston Browne assured residents that would not be the case, saying the government is focusing heavily on ensuring that locals can capitalise on the various opportunities that such a business would provide.

Fernandez expanded on that point further by explaining that “a 20 percent investment” has been agreed upon for interested “local” personnel.

“The government has negotiated with Chukka to allow for local investment, so it could be a mix between [the National Asset Management Company] and local investors, or all local investors depending on who takes up on the offer.

“So that again is another example and again, this is a lease thing; they are not going to own the property, so it’s another example of public private partnership.

“The government has been very much concerned as to persons coming in to invest and if we can get local involvement, so much the better,” Fernandez added.

The group is expected to spend up to US$5 million on enhancing the site’s historical offerings and other natural assets, including the beach, as well as allowing for the exploration of caves.