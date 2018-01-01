Former Windies all-rounder Simmons is Afghan coach

Phil Simmons’ appointment comes a little over three months after his dismissal from the post of West Indies head coach.
Former West Indies allrounder Phil Simmons has been appointed coach of Afghanistan as the country prepares for its first Test match. The appointment was announced on Twitter by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. The former opening batsman and medium-fast bowler, who retired in 2002, had previous coaching spells with Zimbabwe, Ireland and the West Indies.
Simmons will now join the Afghanistan squad in Dubai as it prepares for a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in February. Afghanistan will play their first Test match against India, where they play the majority of their home games, although a date has yet to be announced. (www.jamaicaoberserver.com)
