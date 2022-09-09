Former wanted man slapped with three charges

- Advertisement -

Tony Henry, who was being hunted by authorities this week, has been charged with three serious criminal offences.

The Collins resident was taken into custody Thursday morning in Old Road after being at large for about three days.

Henry went on the run after he had escaped from the custody of officers during joint stop and search operation in the John Hughes, Wallings area.

After he was recaptured, the police wasted no time and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, and possession of 357 grams cannabis.

The alleged incident occurred on September 4 at John Hughes, during a joint stop and search operation conducted by the police and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

The 30-year-old accused is expected to appear in court to answer the charges next week.