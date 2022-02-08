Former Transport Board GM to stand trial this month

By Latrishka Thomas

After being on the court’s docket for years, former General Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) Harry Josiah will finally stand trial on corruption and fraud charges this month.

In September 2014, an investigation was launched into the management of the ABTB under Josiah’s tenure.

He was later sent home on indefinite suspension which was subsequently rescinded. He returned to work in January 2015.

The police are said to have launched a further probe in March 2015 after the government reportedly complained of misbehaviour among high-ranking Transport Board officials.

The probe reportedly has resulted in a number of vehicles, furniture, documents and other material being seized from Josiah’s home.

Josiah was first charged in mid-March 2015 with three counts of corruption; three counts of larceny; six counts of forgery; six counts of uttering; and three counts of obtaining vehicles by virtue of false documents – offences that were allegedly committed over the period of December 2009 to December 2010.

Later that same month, additional charges were filed against him.

The former Transport Board boss is now facing eight counts of corruption, one count of aiding corruption and three for fraud.

He allegedly performed his duties for the purpose of obtaining company vehicles and causing the same cars to be transferred to other people by virtue of a forged document.

In November 2019, two former managers of the board won their cases in the Industrial Court, leaving Josiah to await his criminal trial.

Josiah is now set to stand trial on February 23 before Justice Stanley John in the High Court.