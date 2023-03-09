Former top flight champions get huge Second Division win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

English Harbour were huge winners when action resumed in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Tuesday.

The former champions, playing at home, enjoyed an 8-4 triumph over Blackburn Palace to take their tally of points to 22 after 14 showings and sixth in the 15-team standings.

Kylon Cabral led the onslaught with a double, netting in the 24th minute from the penalty spot and also in the 88thminute. Dominic Christopher had earlier given the Harbour men a one-nil advantage in the fourth minute before Delroy Simpson scored in the 16th minute from the penalty spot.

There were also goals from Nigel Graham in minute 17, Junior Benjamin in minute 31, Antoniel Campbell in minute 40 and Wayne Phillip in added time.

Sadiki Roberts scored all four goals for Blackburn Palace as they remain on three points and second from bottom in the standings.

There was victory as well for FC Master Ballerz who beat ABAYA 2-0 thanks to goals from Ramar Gidrisingh and Rushane Dench in minutes four and 90 respectively.

The win moves Ballerz to 24 points from 14 showings and fifth in the standings while ABAYA remains on eight points and 12th in the standings.