Former top flight champions end Premier Division campaigns on winning note

By Neto Baptiste

Parham FC won their final match of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Monday, as they steered clear of both the two-team relegation zone and the single team playoff spot.

Playing at the body’s technical centre, Parham trounced the relegated Liberta Blackhawks 7-1 to move to 24 points and 12th in the 16-team standings.

The former champions were led by Malcolm Stewart who scored a hattrick with goals in minutes 17, 34 and 39. National striker Tevaughn Harriette scored a double with strikes in minutes 10 and 26 while Jomal Yorke (31) and Dondre Houston (34) each scored once.

Parham FC Greenbay Hoppers custodian “Spence” Joseph attempts to make a save amidst goal-mouth action in their Premier Division clash against Five Islands (ABFA photos)

Yaisneil Espenosa scored the lone goal for Blackhawks in minute 47 as they end their campaign at the bottom of the standings without a point.

There was victory as well for Greenbay Hoppers who beat Five Islands 4-1 for their seventh victory of the competition.

Rodney Lawrence scored all four goals for Hoppers with strikes in minutes 17, 41, 57 and 86 as they finish on 25 points and seventh in the standings.

Demario Roberts scored the lone goal for Five Islands who finished second from bottom in the standings with just three points.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, Freeman’s Village Scorpions secured one of two playoff spots with a 5-1 triumph over Golden Grove FC.

Vaughn Jackson Jr scored a double with goals in minutes 16 and 34, while Kahlique Kellman (29), Raniqque James (32) and Andre Kellman (62) all scored once for the huge victory. Daryl Samuel scored the lone goal for Golden Grove when he netted in minute 77.

Village move to 33 points and fourth in the standings and will play in a three-team round robin playoff with the team finishing 10th in the First Division. The winner of the playoffs will earn a spot in the First Division.