Former top cop laid to rest

Former Police Commissioner Truehart Smith was sent on his final journey accompanied by full military honours on Wednesday afternoon.

Family, friends and colleagues turned out to pay their last respects to the man described as a “stern disciplinarian” and one of “impeccable deportment”. The funeral took place at St George’s Anglican Church in Fitches Creek before Smith was laid to rest in the churchyard.

Commissioner Atlee Rodney – who gave remarks at the service – remembered Smith as an extraordinary criminal investigator, known for his attention to detail.

Smith joined the police force in July 11 1962, and was its top cop for a four-year reign from 1999 to 2003.

He was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal and was also honoured as The Most Illustrious Order of Merit-OM for his distinguished contribution to the force.

He died in the Cayman Islands on May 27, days after undergoing surgery. (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)