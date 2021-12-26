Former top cop calls for mediator between police and public

A former high-ranking member of the police force is calling for the establishment of a body that can act as a mediator between the police and the general public.

Former Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Nuffield Burnette suggests that the group would be responsible for tracking how complaints made against the police are handled.

Members of the public have long called for an independent body to investigate allegations made against the police in the interest of transparency.

Burnette says he has been lobbying for this for quite some time.