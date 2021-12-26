23.6 C
St John's
Sunday, 26 December, 2021
Former top cop calls for mediator between police and public

Riot police enter St John's in an attempt to disperse protestors on Sunday

A former high-ranking member of the police force is calling for the establishment of a body that can act as a mediator between the police and the general public.

Former Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Nuffield Burnette suggests that the group would be responsible for tracking how complaints made against the police are handled.

Members of the public have long called for an independent body to investigate allegations made against the police in the interest of transparency.

Burnette says he has been lobbying for this for quite some time.

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

