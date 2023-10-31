Former talk show host and ABLP stalwart described by colleagues as ‘fearless’ and ‘persistent’

- Advertisement -

James Tanny Rose, former talk show host and stalwart of the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), has been described by his colleagues as a fearless individual who persisted in the face of criticism.

“He could think and he could speak, and he was relentless in his ambition…James Tanny Rose was fearless and undeterred by criticisms,” said a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Rose passed away Monday morning at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that this was following the worsening of an unnamed prolonged illness which resulted in him being placed on a ventilator over the weekend.

Often referred to as the ‘Voice of the Oppressed and Downtrodden’ by his supporters, the former ABLP activist was praised for his career as a talk show host.

“…Rose was clearly one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most effective radio talk-show presenters on account of his keen intellect and incisive examination of issues that resonated with all,” the Office of the Prime Minister release continued.

James Tanny Rose (social media photo)

The ABLP took the opportunity to express words of mourning for their former member.

“Our hearts ache as we grieve the loss of a dear and esteemed comrade, whose invaluable contributions to both our cultural and political realms have left an indelible mark…We are eternally grateful for the tremendous legacy that James Tanny Rose has bestowed upon us,” said a tribute posted to the Party’s Facebook page.

Both organisations expressed sincere condolences to the Rose family in their time of grief.

“…[The OPM] expresses sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all those who regarded him highly for his political pronouncements.”

“In this time of profound sorrow, [the ABLP] extend our deepest condolences to the grieving Rose family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this painful and difficult journey.”

Additionally, commenters took to Facebook to express sympathy at Rose’s passing.

“Like him or not, Tanny Rose was a remarkable figure who was never afraid to speak his mind even when it was likely to ruffle some feathers. He was an outstanding social and political activist and an avid sports enthusiast…Rest in peace, Tanny. You have played your part well. You are gonna be missed on the airwaves,” one observer wrote.

“My deepest condolences to all those who are left to mourn. He was truly a son of the soil. He will be greatly missed as the voice of the people. Rest in peace, Comrade!!” another wrote.