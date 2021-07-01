Former supermarket worker found guilty of faking refunds

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

After being on trial for a few days, where Justice Ann-Marie Smith was the sole adjudicator, a woman was found guilty of larceny by servant.

Janalee Jackson was a cashier at Chase Distributors Ltd when it was discovered that she had been stealing from the establishment by making fake refunds.

She took advantage of the supermarket’s point of sale system to siphon off $10,582.95.

Jackson is said to have committed the offences between December 3 2018 and January 17 2019.

During that time, the system would indicate that certain items had been refunded, although there was no actual customer, and then she would take the cash for herself.

Jackson was using other people’s codes to authorise the refunds, even persons who were not on duty or who were no longer employed by the supermarket.

Typically, refunds are issued by a supervisor on duty who is called by the cashier to swipe a card or punch a code to authorise the refund.

Then, the refund slip is signed and stays in the cashier’s till until the end of the shift, when it is handed over to a supervisor.

Discrepancies were noticed by a supervisor who started working at the Factory Road establishment in December 2018.

While going through records in January 2019, she noticed a large amount of refunds were being done by Jackson.

Upon investigating, she discovered that there were no refund slips to match the transactions.

Yesterday, after hearing all the witness testimonies and reviewing the evidence, Justice Smith found Jackson guilty.

The former cashier, who is represented by Attorney Lawrence Daniels, will be sentenced on July 15 since her lawyer requested a probation report.