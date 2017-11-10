Former Spice Boy Roberts takes up high profile post

New Story

MIAMI, United States (CMC) – Former Grenada international and English Premier League star, Jason Roberts, has joined continental governing body, CONCACAF, as its new Director of Development.

In his role, the 39-year-old will be in charge of developing CONCACAF’s grassroots programmes as well as streamlining the organisation’s coaching education, and professional football development initiatives.

“I am honoured and excited to have been selected to lead the development department as CONCACAF continues strengthening and enhancing its support for member associations to advance the game,” Roberts said.

“Football is my passion, I see the potential as well as untapped opportunities for growth within our region. I am especially looking forward to our department working on a foundation focused on grassroots, coaching education, and programmes that raise the level of play.”

Roberts made his name as a dynamic forward in the English professional leagues, representing the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth in an 18-year career.

He ended his career at Reading three years ago and has since become a respected football television pundit.

Roberts is a graduate of the UEFA MIP Executive Course and member of the FIFA Players’ Status Committee.

He is one of two new additions to CONCACAF’s development department as former Curacao head coach, Etienne Siliee, has also signed on as the confederation’s new development manager of the Caribbean.

“As part of our ONE CONCACAF Vision, we have a focused investment in football development to transform the Confederation’s future,” said CONCACAF president, Victor Montagliani.

“Mr. Roberts is the right leader to continue fulfilling our mission, while providing an integral support to our member associations efforts.

“Furthermore, Mr. Siliee brings significant experience and extensive knowledge of coaching and development, which will greatly contribute to raising the quality of our sport.”

Siliee will report to Roberts who in turn will report to Chief of Football Officer, Manolo Zubiria.

CONCACAF oversees football in North, Central America and the Caribbean.