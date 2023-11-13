Former Senator says her plan for Arts and Entertainment Museum is about empowering young artists in Rural West constituency

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Former senator and a candidate in Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) primary for St John’s Rural West, Aziza Lake, said that her plan to create an Arts and Entertainment Museum and Gallery would highlight the skills of youth and increase economic opportunities for the constituency.

Lake will be competing against five other persons who have also indicated interest in running in the ABLP primary to select the party’s candidate to contest the next General Election.

Among some of her plans for the constituency, she said in a letter to the Labour Party leadership, was the promotion of the arts and music, which she described as a way for youth to make money from their talents.

“Every election cycle we hear discussions about diversifying our economy so that it is not only reliant on tourism. However, Antigua and Barbuda has experienced outside interference doing so—the gaming industry and the subsequent World Trade Organization’s decision is a well-known example.

“Human resources and the talent that people possess is always a path forward to economic growth and diversification and the youth of St John’s Rural West are extremely talented in the entertainment industry and the arts, particularly music,” she said.

The former senator, who held political office from 2017 to 2022, said that her initial studies in Theatre and Theatre productions in America would assist in the creation of such a facility, stating that the musical and artistic history of the country was often underappreciated.

“It will communicate that we value our artists and are proud to celebrate their work and cultural contributions here at home,” she stated.

Lake — who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science — said that there needed to be more power in the hands of the citizens, devolving power from the central government in Antigua.

“The unique thing about vying for representational politics is that it involves several intersecting responsibilities … being a representative means advocating for the needs and concerns of my constituents in Rural West, and my academic political knowledge regarding how local government can efficiently and effectively work will allow me to assist in changing the way it is done.

“We’ve directed all decision making to the Central Government when it should be Local Government and Community or Village Councils and representatives,” she said.

She also pointed out that donations and community initiatives are important as they do aid persons, but in the grand scheme of things, it does not change the day-to-day lives of all the people in St John’s Rural West.

“They still have the same challenges, the same obstacles, the same issues stressing them daily,” Lake expressed, saying that she was not vying for the candidate position for “superficial changes”.

“As someone who was born and raised in the community, I care passionately about it and want to see us be successful in all areas of our lives. Our youth deserve a future they can be proud of.

“A lot of the youth in the community feel forgotten and that no one cares about them … at the end of the day, everyone wants financial freedom and the ability to create the life that they dream of — that is what I want for the youth of St John’s Rural West,” she stated.

She added that young people just need to be provided with the tools and resources to achieve what they want, not what others want for them.