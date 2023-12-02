Former regional health director remembered for contributions to medicine

- Advertisement -

Many tributes have been paid to the life and contributions of Dr Carissa Etienne, former Director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Dr Etienne, who was born in Dominica, passed away in the United States early Friday morning at the age of 71. Unverified reports from the media in Dominica suggest that a heart attack was the cause.

Among those paying tribute is current PAHO director, Dr Jarbas Barbosa. He expressed condolences to her family and said he was quite saddened at the passing of a dear friend and colleague.

Dr Barbosa stated it was under Dr Etienne’s steadfast leadership and guidance that the body achieved significant milestones for the region while facing one of its greatest public health challenges in the form of Covid-19.

He added that the region had lost a great public health champion and that her invaluable experience would be sorely missed.

Dr Etienne began her career in Dominica as a medical officer at the Princess Margaret Hospital and was later appointed as the country’s Chief Medical Officer.

Eventually, she became the Director of PAHO and the Regional Director for the Americas at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During her tenure, PAHO led the response to the unprecedented Covid pandemic, in addition to efforts to control the Zika and Chikungunya epidemics.

Cholera and yellow fever outbreaks in Haiti and Brazil too were controlled, while significant improvements in the organization’s response to emergencies and disasters were put in place.

Under her leadership, the Americas eliminated the endemic transmission of measles and rubella. She also made considerable strides in the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases.

Specifically, legislative and regulatory mechanisms gained traction, as countries enacted new laws on the labeling of food products and introduced taxes on sugary drinks.

During her career at both the WHO and PAHO, Dr Etienne directed efforts to renew and strengthen primary health care systems. She served two five-year terms as PAHO director and was succeeded by Dr Barbosa who took up the reins in February.