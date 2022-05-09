Former prison boss to be laid to rest today

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

A virtual service of thanksgiving will be held at 9:30 am this morning to commemorate the life of former Superintendent of Prisons and Security Advisor Eric Henry.

The 75-year-old was found in an unresponsive state by a relative at his Liberta home earlier in April and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

He has been described by his friends and former colleagues as an honest man, a great teacher, a loyal friend, and a good family man.

Superintendent of Prisons, Jermaine Anthony told our newsroom in April that Henry’s impact as head of the prison service was unsurpassed.

“He would have been the father of the modern penitentiary institution that we now have. Henry would have been superintendent here at Her Majesty’s Prison on two separate occasions from 1985 to 1994, and then again from 2007 until 2011,” he said.

The service for Eric Randolph Henry will be streamed live on youtube link https://youtu.be/DvPk1Hystvo.