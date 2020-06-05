Former policeman – and domino champion – to be buried today

Spread the love













Members of the domino fraternity will be among those paying tribute to an icon of the game when he is laid to rest today.

Raymond DeBellotte led the country to its first victory in the sport at the World Domino Tournament in 2016 as manager of the national team.

DeBellotte was a former president of the Antigua and Barbuda National Domino Association and a member of the Dominatrixx Domino Club.

He was found dead at his Lightfoot home in early May. His funeral will take place at Holy Family Cathedral at 10am June 5.